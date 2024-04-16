M’sia records 530,000 tourists arriving from China in early 2024, says Tiong

KUCHING (April 16): More than 530,000 tourist arrivals from China have been recorded in Malaysia in the first two months of this year, says Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

In a recent Facebook post, Tiong said his ministry had set a target of five million tourist arrivals from China for the whole of 2024, and also, he thanked the people of China for their support for the tourism industry in Malaysia.

“With stronger cooperation, it can provide additional impetus to the tourism industry of Malaysia and China collectively, and increase the promotion of the tourism industry, arts and culture of both countries,” he wrote in the post, uploaded in connection with a courtesy visit from Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) president Yang Wanming in Putrajaya on Monday.

On the meeting with Yang, Tiong said it marked an important recognition of the strong relationship between Malaysia and China, especially in celebration with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Emphasis on continued commitment is the main agenda of our discussion today, as we carry out more programmes in conjunction with this celebration of 50th year of diplomatic relations, with focus on the development of the cultural sector.”

On a related matter, Tiong also expressed deepest appreciation for the close cooperation between Malaysia and China in helping to improve training centres in Malaysia, pointing out that the next step would be to intensify exchange programmes in the fields of education and culture.

He added that more collaborations in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes would be carried out between the two countries.

“We believe this TVET initiative will bring great benefits in strengthening technical and vocational skills of students involved.

“Such initiatives not only improve the education of students, but also produce young leaders with a high knowledge of Chinese culture,” he said.