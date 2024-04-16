National Aidilfitri Madani celebration to be held in Kota Kinabalu this Saturday

PUTRAJAYA (April 16): The National Aidilfitri Madani celebration will be held this Saturday (April 20) at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in Kota Kinabalu, in collaboration with National Unity Ministry and the Sabah state government.

The event will be graced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

In a statement today, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the 2024 Aidilfitri Madani celebration is a platform for all Malaysians, regardless of background, to come together in the spirit of unity and harmony.

“Aidilfitri celebration has become a unifying force, bringing together people from various cultural and religious backgrounds in the country. The open house tradition, where people of different backgrounds gather to share joy and happiness, has been passed down from generation to generation,” he said.

He said the celebration, themed ‘Unity Through Celebration,’ should serve as a tool to unite all Malaysians and serve as the core of unity, which is crucial for the harmony of the people and the nation.

The event also marks the beginning of the Kembara Perpaduan Tour programme in conjunction with the 2024 Unity Week Celebration coming up in May.

As such, Aaron called on the public to join in the festivities and make the event a lively and joyous occasion. – Bernama