No foul play in death of Kuching man found at Miri apartment, say cops

MIRI (April 16): Police have tentatively classified the demise of a man at an apartment here as sudden death as no foul play was detected, said ACP Alexson Naga Chabu.

The Miri police chief said an investigation paper has been opened to identify the man’s cause of death.

He said at 5.35am on Sunday, a police team went to the apartment after receiving information from the public that a man was found unresponsive.

“Arriving at the scene, we found a man lying unconscious in front of the apartment unit where he lived.

“Further examination of the victim’s body did not find any injuries or elements of crime and the case was classified as sudden death,” Alexson said in a statement.

Documents belonging to the deceased revealed that he was a 46-year-old from Kuching, who worked as a food technology officer here.

Medical personnel from Miri Hospital confirmed the man’s death and the body was later brought to the Forensics Department for a post-mortem.

Alexson advised the public not to speculate on the incident.

He also called on those with information related to the case to go to the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.