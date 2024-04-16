No leads in search for missing helmsman near Batang Lupar

KUCHING (April 16): The search-and-rescue (SAR) operation to find a helmsman feared to be missing near Batang Lupar ferry jetty in Simunjan has yet to find any leads to his whereabouts.

A spokesperson from Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said the search yesterday for the victim, identified as 48-year-old Lin Jarak, started at 9.30am, covering the Triso ferry jetty to the Batang Lupar river mouth, and continued to the Sebuyau ferry jetty within a 12-kilometre radius.

The SAR team utilised surface-searching technique using a boat.

“At 12pm, the operation paused for rest as the team had yet to find any clues on the victim’s whereabouts.

“The operation resumed at 2pm with a search radius of 10 kilometres from the location to the mouth of the Batang Lupar River.

“As of 4.15pm, no clues were found by the SAR team during the search. The victim remains undiscovered,” he said in a statement today.

The operation was suspended at 4.30pm, and will resume today.

On April 8, the victim was said to have gone down to the river along with three other crewmen to release a rope that was stuck at a ferry’s propeller.

The victim dived into the river but did not resurface.