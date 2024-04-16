Op Selamat 22 sees S’wak cops issue 8,804 summonses, nearly fivefold increase compared to last year

KUCHING (April 16): Op Selamat 22 for Hari Raya Aidilfitri saw police issue a whopping 8,804 summonses statewide for various traffic offenses from April 8-13.

This was an increase of 491.7 per cent or 7,316 summonses compared to the 1,489 summonses issued during last year’s operation for the festival.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the increase in the number of summonses issued was due to total and targeted enforcements on traffic offenses that could lead to road accidents.

“However, the focus was also on providing smooth traffic flow for road users,” he said in a statement.

In total, 354 road accidents were recorded during Op Selamat 22, a slight increase of 8.9 per cent compared to the 325 cases recorded during the holiday period last year.

Mancha said there were seven fatalities this year compared to eight cases in 2023.

Four of the fatal victims were travelling in cars, while the remaining three were on motorcycles.

“Among the causes of the increase in the number of accidents during Op Selamat was due to drivers’ carelessness where they failed to control their vehicles when driving, especially when they drove beyond the speed limits, which led to vehicular collisions.

“Other factors include road and terrain conditions such as potholes and sharp turns. Mechanical factors of vehicles that were not well maintained could also lead to accidents,” he said.

Mancha also advised road users to always abide by road traffic regulations and be concerned for their own safety as well as that of their family members.