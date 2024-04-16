PBS-STAR MoU: A political milestone towards unity

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 16): The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between PBS and STAR on Thursday at KDCA here marks a pivotal moment in Sabah’s political landscape.

Former Petagas assemblyman Datuk James Ligunjang said this collaborative effort signifies a bold step towards bridging political divides, uniting to form a more influential force within the political arena.

He said the joint endeavor between PBS and STAR is aimed at harmonizing their political ambitions, with the ultimate goal of bolstering Sabah’s political credibility and influence.

Through the pooling of resources and strategic alignment, he said this partnership seeks to fortify the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, under the leadership of Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor, in preparation for the 2025 State Election.

“Such cohesion within the coalition promises more effective governance and improved outcomes for the people of Sabah. This collaboration will also ensure a more comprehensive representation of Sabahan interests and concerns,” said James in a statement on Tuesday.

He added by leveraging their combined knowledge, skills, and networks, PBS and STAR are better positioned to address the diverse issues and challenges facing the state. The joint efforts of both parties will lead to policies and decisions that resonate closely with the needs of Sabah’s varied demographics, he said.

Political unity is essential for maintaining stability and predictability within the state.

“The partnership between PBS and STAR not only promises to preserve Sabah’s political equilibrium but also to nurture stability, which is crucial for fostering economic growth, attracting investments, and driving overall development. This, in turn, will instill confidence among both domestic and foreign stakeholders. This strategic alliance will support a robust democratic ecosystem by fostering constructive discourse, encouraging concessions, and facilitating the exchange of diverse perspectives. Such an environment promotes informed decision-making and enhances citizen participation in governance,” he said.

In conclusion, James said the collaboration between PBS and STAR through this MoU brings a multitude of benefits, including political unity, developmental progress, broader representation, stability, and a strengthened democratic foundation.

“This partnership holds great promise for the people of Sabah, propelling economic growth and prosperity in the state,” he added.