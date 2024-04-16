Premier: Sarawak in contact with Foreign Ministry on possible repatriation of students in Middle East

KUCHING (April 16): The state government is in constant contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Sarawak Regional Office on the possible repatriation of students in the Middle East, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

However, he said there has yet to be guidance from the ministry regarding bringing Malaysian students, including those from the state, home amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“If the Foreign Affairs Ministry together with the Higher Education Ministry give the opinion that our students who are in the Middle East should be taken out, we will follow the instructions.

“Hence we are waiting for advice from the Foreign Affairs Ministry whether the situation is dangerous or not,” he told reporters today.

Abang Johari said many students from Sarawak are studying in countries such as Egypt and Jordan, but he did not have the exact figure.

“We have them in Egypt and in Jordan although I don’t have an estimate of the number, but there are. As for Syria, as far as I know there are none. But there are many of us in Jordan and Egypt,” he said.

Abang Johari was visiting Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Dato Sri Mohd Naroden Majais and his wife Datin Sri Masnah Ahmad’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house.

Bernama reported today that the Higher Education Ministry will discuss with relevant parties any further action following the current conflict in the Middle East, including the need, if any, to bring back Malaysian students from affected countries.

The ministry said based on current records, 1,872 registered Malaysian students are in Jordan, 37 in Syria, and eight in Iran, while no Malaysian students are known to be in Lebanon and Iraq.

On Saturday, Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation for the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, which killed 13 Iranian citizens.

Israel has denied carrying out the consulate strike, but is believed to be behind the attack.