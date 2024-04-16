Put aside differences to achieve harmony, Muslims advised

MIRI (April 16): Muslims should put aside any misunderstanding and squabble that can cause hatred in order to foster strong brotherhood and strengthen close ties between communities, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has said.

Speaking at a ‘Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri’ gathering hosted by the Lawas branch of the Malaysian Muslim Welfare Organisation (Perkim) recently, the Bukit Sari assemblyman said such close relation was vital to create an atmosphere of peace and harmony among the communities in moving towards greater heights in the state and human resource development.

He also commended Perkim Lawas for its continuous outreaching efforts through various activities with zest and creativity.

On the branch’s programmes covering education, health and welfare, the Deputy Premier said: “This is something that should be emphasised with the changes that are taking place in terms of social, management and economic structure which are very different from before.”

Awang Tengah also called upon Perkim to continue its emphasis on the empowerment of family institutions, which he hailed as ‘the bedrock of a peaceful and progressive society’.

The state Minister of International Trade and Investment also encourage Perkim Lawas members to consider embarking on small business development programmes, which could serve as a launch pad for larger ventures in the future.

“Many traditional products such as ‘sambal tahai’ can be developed, but all must comply with the quality demanded in the open market, which places emphasis on hygiene and product safety.”

Also present at the function were Awang Tengah’s wife and Perkim Lawas chairperson Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, political secretary to the Premier Awangku Jinal Abedin Dato Pengiran Jawa, Pemanca Matasan Pilus, and Pemanca Tan Yong Hng.