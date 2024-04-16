QSB welcomes foreign companies to invest in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 16): Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB) welcomes any companies from abroad that are interested in collaborating to invest in the state.

Its chairman, Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said, “Whether there are investors from China, Singapore, or other countries, QSB is ready to negotiate and discuss the suitable forms of cooperation.”

He said this after receiving a visit from a business delegation from the Global Confederation of Belt and Road Economic Cooperation at Menara Kinabalu on Tuesday.

The delegation of businessmen from Singapore and China was led by the Secretary-General and Vice President of the Confederation, Xu Feng, and Executive Chairman Chris Chan.

Also present were Deputy Chairman of Invest Sabah Berhad, George Wong, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of QSB Group, Rudy Jaglul.

Commenting on the visit, Yusof, who is also Sindumin assemblyman, said the delegation consisted of a group of Singaporean and Chinese businessmen under the Global Confederation of Belt and Road Economic Cooperation.

He said they comprise 98 entrepreneurs and businessmen from various industries who are ready to invest and collaborate with QSB.

“We welcome their arrival and will discuss cooperation. However, we need to address some fundamental issues, namely coordination with Sabah Invest Berhad and other state government-related companies (GLCs) to avoid overlapping and to have a positive impact on Sabah, so that certain goals can be achieved through investment.

“The nature of these investors, whether they are investing, owning, or assisting, is an aspect that needs to be considered and deliberated,” he pointed out.