Saberkas Batu Lintang upholds ‘Berjarah Raya’ practice

KUCHING (April 16): Members of the Batu Lintang branch of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) continue to uphold their ‘berjarah’ (visiting) tradition during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

For this year, the annual programme involved 15 branch members conducting visits to Raya open houses hosted by local prominent figures on the first day of the celebration.

“We, the Saberkas Batu Lintang branch, have been holding this ‘Berjarah Raya’ programme for many years, which aims to foster unity and strengthen relationships within the community during the festive season.

“This year’s outing, led by our chairman Patrick Tan, included visits to the open houses hosted by Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki and a political secretary to Sarawak Premier, Abang Abdul Aziz Abang Draup,” said Saberkas Batu Lintang in a statement.

Also joining the visits were Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai and another political secretary to Sarawak Premier, Kho Teck Wan.