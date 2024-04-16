Sibu police arrest man for assaulting wife’s alleged lover

SIBU (April 16): A man in his late 20s was arrested for allegedly assaulting another man, believed to be his wife’s lover, on Sunday at the Sibu Bus Terminal here.

It is said the suspect’s wife got to know the victim through the TikTok app.

Their friendship blossomed into romance, which led the victim to board a bus from Bintulu to meet with the woman here recently.

Suspecting that his wife was having an affair, the suspect along with his friends followed his wife to the Sibu Bus Terminal on Sunday, where he saw his wife with the victim and gave chase.

In a video that went viral on Facebook, a group of men were seen assaulting a man in front of a coffee shop near the bus terminal.

It is said the victim suffered bruises on his face and body, and he lodged a police report on the same day.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed the case, and said the police are on the hunt for three other suspects allegedly involved in the case.