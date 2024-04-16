Sri Aman fatal accident believed to be caused by MPV, says police chief

KUCHING (April 16): A fatal two-vehicle accident that occurred at Jalan Stumbin, Sri Aman yesterday afternoon is believed to have occurred when the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) went out of control and collided with the cement truck.

Sri Aman police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said the accident occurred when the MPV heading from Sri Aman to Lingga arrived at Jalan Sri Aman-Lingga.

“It is believed that the vehicle went out of control and entered the lorry’s lane before colliding with the front part of the lorry.

“As a result, the lorry crashed into the roadside ditch, while the MPV was dragged to the left side of the road,” he said in a statement.

The incident led to the death of the MPV’s elderly driver and a passenger, who were siblings, while a second passenger was injured and taken to Sri Aman Hospital.

The lorry driver sustained light injuries in the incident.

Mathew added the bodies of the two siblings were brought to Sri Aman Hospital for further action.