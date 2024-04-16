The maestro who ruled the court for three decades

KUCHING (April 16): His playing career spanned the 1950s, 60s and 70s during which his name was synonymous with badminton in Sarawak. Lim Khiok Seng first emerged as Kuching singles champion in 1954 at the age of 20. He captured his last state singles title in 1979 at the age of 45! The ‘undisputed champion’ reigned for an incredible 25 years as the best badminton player in Sarawak.

What’s the secret behind his enduring success in an epic career that began with wooden rackets and ended with steel ones?

Lim started off as a multi-talented athlete in St Thomas School. He grew no taller than 5ft 4inch. But his speed, dexterity and powerful legs made him a top sprinter in distances up to 440 yards and top footballer. After schooling he was obliged to represent his employer P & T (Posts & Telegraphs Office) in the Kuching football league.

His father Freddie Lim was already a legendary player in that league after the 2nd World War. To this day Khiok Seng chuckles and gets sentimental when he recalls a few matches that he had to face off against his dad. Play was very rough and tough in those days, he said. Luckily, he added, there was no tackling between father and son as both played as strikers on opposite ends of the field!

Khiok Seng, however, found his true calling in badminton. The turning point came in 1949 when world-class shuttler Ong Poh Lim visited and played exhibition games in town. Ong was Kuching-born but left for Singapore in 1947 in search of keener competition in Malaya. The inventor of the famous ‘Crocodile Serve’ – since adapted in all doubles play today – was a key player in the world-conquering Malayan team which won the first three editions of the Thomas Cup in 1949, 1952 and 1955.

The inspiration that Lim drew from watching Ong in live action grew into a passion that, as Lim’s late wife Celine Yong used to joke, became his ‘second wife’. Khiok Seng was a self-motivated and self-made player.

There was no qualified coach in Sarawak during his time. But his devotion to the game knew no bounds. He trained five days a week or six days if a tournament was coming up. He was up each morning at 5am for fitness workouts.

His staple included sprinting up hilly roads and running long distances. On rainy days he sought refuge in empty, sheltered spaces to practise footwork and shadow play. He set up nets at home to fine-tune his drop shots. Nights were reserved for stroke and match practices. Cycling was the main mode of transport for the consumate amateur. As if carrying home huge trophies and challenge shields on the bike was not difficult enough, he eventually gave up cycling after too many battles with stray dogs on his way to playing big matches!

Facilities for badminton then were backward and scarce even in the state capital of Kuching. Night matches were possible at ‘Happy World’ Stadium in Padungan during the 1950s but the indoor courts were reserved for tournaments. Competitive players, however, needed to train in the evening and night as they worked during the day.

Following the example in Malaya, keen shuttlers organised themselves in groups called ‘badminton parties’. During the 1950s Khiok Seng was a member of the Ding Ding Party which conducted training and matches at an outdoor court built by the Wee clan at Pig Lane (now Park Road). Play was often interrupted by strong winds and rain.

Night sessions began with the hoisting of kerosene lamps for lighting and were marked by routine intervals to lower the lamps for re-pumping when the fuel ran out!

Khiok Seng was largely self-taught. He read every book on badminton found in local libraries. In those days before TV and the internet there was no video clip to watch and learn from the world’s best shuttlers and coaches. He did find inspiration from the occasional sports films at the British Council. He picked up training on weights after watching the iconic Hong Kong movie ‘The One-Armed Swordsman’.

So, from late 1960s he ran and skipped after tying self-made weights on his body and legs! He attributed tip-top fitness, strict sleeping habits, careful diet, self-restraint and self-medication during recovery from injuries for his exceptionally long career at the top of his game. His state rivals such as Abang Shukori and Lim Ee Chiat (all younger than him) came and went. But he reigned supreme until he served out the decade of the 1970s!

His 25 years at the top saw him compete in the Borneo Games, Malayan and later Malaysian Open. In 1962 he led the team representing the colony of Sarawak at the inaugural Asian Badminton Championships held in Kuala Lumpur. Sarawak finished second in the loser’s pool behind Taiwan.

Khiok Seng never made a breakthrough against the best players in Malaya. However, he could always put up a fierce challenge. In 1969, Thomas Cup trainees visited Sarawak and the national coaches were so impressed with Khiok Seng during friendly and sparring matches that they invited him to join the training squad in KL.

He did not make the final cut of nine players who played in the 1970 Thomas Cup. He recalled, however, that he picked up so much technical and tactical tips during the 3-month training stint. It’s a pity, he lamented, that he was already 35. One is left to wonder how much more Khiok Seng could have achieved if only he had benefitted from such opportunities earlier in his career.