Tiong: Folk want SMC to come up with solutions to solve flash floods at Kpg Usahajaya Baru

SIBU (April 16) Kampung Usahajaya Baru residents want Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) to come up with solutions to address the flash floods that have been besetting them, said Dudong assemblyman Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Tiong, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said the villagers had poured their frustrations and anger to him again when he visited Lorong 4 Sentosa Timur here during the Aidilfitri celebrations recently.

Tiong pointed out that the village has been facing flooding for years, even before he was elected as Dudong assemblyman.

He said although he had repeatedly demanded solutions for the flash floods here from before he was elected, he has been sorely disappointed at not seeing SMC take any action.

“SMC should keep in mind that its responsibility is to serve the people, and to stop deceiving the people with the excuse that there is no funding. It is the job of the council to ‘solve the problem’ of funding.

“If the funding is insufficient, then you must apply for funding from the local government to solve the problem for the people, instead of using the same excuse for inaction and letting the local residents live in destitute every day,” he said in a statement.

Tiong mentioned that the local residents were full of complaints and very frustrated, as the instant it rained, their village would be flooded, making them live a life of constant worry and fear.

“I would like to ask, this village is right on the roadside. Maintenance and improvement works can be carried out. At least we should cooperate with the Public Works Department (JKR) or the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to dig deep trenches to achieve the effect of dredging and draining floods.

“At the same time, increase the height of the road in order to reduce the flooding on the roads as an immediate solution.

“Why can’t SMC do anything for the people after several years while watching the people suffer from sleepless nights?”

He also hoped that SMC could seriously deal with this problem and find solutions, instead of “receiving reports 100 times but giving 101 excuses”.

“The attitude of ignoring and ignorance is really bad and unacceptable,” he said.