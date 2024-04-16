Two cheat death after 4WD turns turtle in Miri

MIRI (April 16): The driver and passenger of a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle had a close shave with death at Jalan Miri-Pujut here last night when their vehicle crashed and overturned.

Both victims were injured and required treatment at Miri Hospital.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department’s Sarawak Operations Centre said it received an emergency call on the accident at 9.59pm.

Firefighters from the Lutong fire station were mobilised to the scene around 8km from the station.

Upon arrival, the team found that a four-wheel drive had overturned and landed on the road median.

“The accident involved two females with the first victim suffering minor injuries, while the second victim broke her left arm,” said the statement.

Both victims received initial treatment by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services team before they were transported to the hospital.