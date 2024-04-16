Two family members killed, three others injured in Kota Marudu accident

KOTA MARUDU (April 16): Two family members were killed while three other family members suffered injuries when their pickup truck crashed into a hill at Jalan Kampung Gana here on Monday.

Kota Marudu police chief Supt Zairolnizal Ishak said the two fatal victims, aged 17 and 58, were pronounced dead at the scene.

He said the pickup truck was traveling to Kampung Gana from Kota Marudu town around 1.50pm when the driver is believed to have somehow lost control of the vehicle.

The pickup then crashed into the hill and turned turtle on top of a roadside drain.

Police listed the ages of the driver and two other passengers as between 27 and 85.

They were taken to the Kota Marudu Hospital for treatment.

Zairolnizal called on eyewitnesses to come forward to assist with the investigation.

He added the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.