Unemployed man in Kuching jailed six months for strangling, punching sister-in-law

KUCHING (April 16): An unemployed man was sentenced to six months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for causing hurt to his sister-in-law by strangling and punching her.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Awang Masrah Awang Mustfa, 29, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code which carries a jail term for up to a year and a fine up to RM2,000.

Awang Masrah committed the offence at a house in Kampung Sejingkat, Jalan Bako here at around 3pm on April 12, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, Awang Masrah went into a fit of rage and made loud noises when the victim confronted him for asking for money from his mother.

He then strangled and punched the victim on the left side of her face, resulting in her suffering from bruise over her neck and injury to her face.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a police report and Awang Masrah was arrested at 6.48pm on the same day.

It was understood that Awang Masrah has other previous criminal records involving drug-related crimes.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while Awang Masrah was unrepresented by legal counsel.