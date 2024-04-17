Abd Karim: Promoting Sarawak as hub for business events through IMEX Frankfurt

KUCHING (April 17): Sarawak aims to elevate its international profile as a hub for legacy, thought leadership and innovation through its participation in IMEX Frankfurt in Germany from May 14 to 16 this year, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts minister also said that to participate in IMEX Frankfurt, Sarawak would set up a ‘Sarawak Pavilion’ at the event’s venue.

Apart from that, he also highlighted that this year’s IMEX discussion theme, ‘Impact’, aims to unite the global event community in addressing pressing challenges confronting humanity and the planet, emphasising the imperative for collective action and innovative solutions.

“IMEX Frankfurt stands as a premier platform to showcase Sarawak as a prime destination for business events, elevating our visibility and recognition on the global stage,” added Abdul Karim during a press briefing on IMEX Frankfurt 2024, joined by his deputy Datuk Snowdan Lawan, at his office today.

Abdul Karim also mentioned that IMEX Frankfurt attracts a diverse audience of business event planners committed to advancing solutions for environmental, social and governance issues, areas where Sarawak’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 aligns well.

“The Sarawak Pavilion at IMEX Frankfurt represents a strategic opportunity to tap into international corporate meetings and incentive markets, showcasing our rich culture, adventurous landscapes, natural beauty, diverse cuisine and vibrant festivals,” Abdul Karim highlighted.

He outlined the Pavilion’s key attractions, including exhibitions on Sarawak’s legacy development, PCDS 2030 initiatives, and the International Journal of Business Events and Legacy (IJBEL).

Under the theme ‘Business Events that Support Community Development’, the Sarawak Pavilion aims to underscore the pivotal role of industry in driving social and economic progress through business events.

Abdul Karim also announced the launch of Volume 2, Issue 2 of the International Journal of Business Events and Legacy (IJBEL) at the trade fair, focusing on sustainability — a theme resonating with the global industry’s increasing emphasis on eco-friendly practices.

Organised by BESarawak, in collaboration with the Culinary Heritage & Arts Society (CHASS), Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) Kuching Creative City of Gastronomy, and F&B provider The Bibber’s Tale, he said the Sarawak Pavilion promises an immersive experience into Sarawak’s culinary heritage and creative community.

“Visitors can expect a tantalising journey through Sarawak’s culinary delights, showcasing innovative culinary creations that blend traditional ingredients with contemporary flair,” he added.

IMEX Frankfurt stands as Europe’s largest business event trade fair, attracting over 2,500 exhibitors and more than 3,000 visitors to the Messe Frankfurt exhibition grounds, solidifying its status as a premier global platform for industry professionals.

Meanwhile, regarding other developments such as the unrest in the Middle East that may have an impact on the tourism sector, Abdul Karim said it depends on the flight routes affected.

“In terms of the tourism sector, it depends on the flight route but the big impact is definitely more on increases like oil and so on,” he said.