After 10 days, search for missing helmsman near Btg Lupar halted

KUCHING (April 17): The search for Lin Jarak, the 48-year-old helmsman who fell from a ferry at the Batang Lupar ferry point in Triso on April 8, was called off at 4pm today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the decision to call off the operation, which entered its 10th day today, was made by the Sri Aman police chief.

“The search will be resumed should any new lead surfaces,” it said in a statement.

Today’s search along Batang Lupar focused on a 10km radius from where the victim is said to have fallen into the river.

On April 8, the victim and three others went to the river to untangle a rope at the ferry’s propeller.

The victim dove into the river to untangle the rope but did not resurface, and is believed to have been swept away by the strong current.