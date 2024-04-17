Anwar extends condolences to family of Joseph Kurup

KUALA LUMPUR (April 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his condolences to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Securities Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup and his family on the demise of his father, Tan Sri Joseph Kurup today.

Anwar said in his Facebook post that the services and sacrifices of the late Joseph when he was a federal and state minister would surely be remembered by the people and the nation.

Joseph, the founder of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) and former Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah, died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur tonight. He was 79.

This was confirmed by Arthur, who is also the PBRS president, in his Facebook post.

Josep, the former Member of Parliament for Pensiangan, had held several important positions, including Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Unity and National Integration), and retired from politics last year after serving as PBRS president since the party’s inception in 1994.

Arthur replaced his father as PBRS president in January 2023. – Bernama