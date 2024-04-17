Bintulu could soon generate electricity using waves for kinetic energy, says Premier

BINTULU (April 17): Bintulu could soon be among the first globally to generate electricity using kinetic energy from waves, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said the Sarawak government is exploring the possibility of using waves as a form of green energy.

“I want to try a new way in Bintulu, never thought of by others, apart from solar, biogas, gas; a new way is kinetic energy. We will try in Samalaju.

“We already have an existing jetty, about 3.5km, and we put the power generator in the sea,” he said during the Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri with YAB Premier Sarawak 2024 at Naim Street Mall Bintulu Paragon today.

Abang Johari said due to the abundance of natural resources in Sarawak, he is looking to try everything to generate clean energy and create Sarawak’s new economy.

He said Bintulu and other areas in Sarawak would experience rapid and significant growth in the next five years, especially in terms of power infrastructure.

“In the next five years, Bintulu will be busy, firstly the Samalaju area will be expanded to facilitate the investment that will come to Samalaju, secondly the infrastructure in Samalaju will be provided.

“Today I would like to announce that the power generation in Bintulu will be increased to 1,000 megawatts through gas turbine cycle under phase 1 with the addition of 500 megawatts under phase 2 to be commissioned in 2028,” he said, adding that Bintulu will be able to generate 1,500 megawatts of electricity by 2028.

Abang Johari also pointed out the state’s key achievements such as the increase in natural gas supply from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) and other partners to Sarawak from 450 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) to 1,200 mmscfd.

He said another major achievement will be Sarawak’s takeover of Bintulu Port in June after 43 years under the federal government.

The Transport Ministry will table a Bill to repeal the Bintulu Port Authority Act 1981 during the 2024 parliamentary session, he said.

“I have a plan for Bintulu Port, but I can’t mention it now, so I will save it first, but there is a plan for Bintulu Port to make it the most important hub in the Asian region,” he said.

Abang Johari said Bintulu would continue to be developed with modern infrastructure and he noted the progress of the Bintulu-Jepak Bridge project.

“I just saw from the plane, soon the bridge will be connected. It came with a beautiful design, just like I said before Bintulu will have a bridge like San Francisco, today it can be seen,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) chairman, added the authority would also use new technology to manage waste disposal here.

Among those present were State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai; BDA deputy chairman Datuk Haidar Khan Asghar Khan; and BDA general Datu Muhamad Yakup Kari.