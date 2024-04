MIRI (April 17): The body of a 57-year-old man was found floating in a large drain near Lakeshore in Senadin today.

Lutong fire station identified the deceased as Lah Wan, a Kayan.

It said they were notified about the discovered by the police at 10.23am and eight firefighters were despatched to the scene.

At the scene, it said the firefighters helped to carry the victim’s body out of the drain before handing it over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 11.38am.