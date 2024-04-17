Borneo Mazu Cultural Fest to feature riverine procession honouring deity

KUCHING (April 17): The riverine procession to honour ‘Mazu’, a deity also known as the ‘Goddess of the Sea’, will be the highlight of the Borneo Mazu Cultural Festival this year.

Set to run from April 27 to May 2, the event will take place at Festival Marquee on the Petanak Market Car Park Square.

The chief planning officer Sih Hua Tong said also his team organised the procession last year, it was not at a Borneo-level event.

“Due to the positive feedback and responses, we want to hold this event again this year so more people can participate,” he said during a press conference at a restaurant here yesterday, adding that it would be organised by Pertubuhan Penyokong Rumah Berhala Tiong Hock Kiong Kong Teck Choon Ong Kuching, with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, and Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

Adding on, Sih said the Mazu Intangible Cultural Heritage was recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in 2007.

He also pointed out that while the full schedule of the six-day festival had yet to be finalised, the procession to Muara Tebas Temple had been set for this May 1, with the launch at 10am.

“The procession will commence at Petanak Market, proceeding to Pangkalan Ang Cheng Ho on foot. From there, we will continue using the ship to Qin Shan Temple.

“Then, (we will) proceed to the Kuching Waterfront, Pangkalan Abok before finally returning on foot to Petanak Market,” added Sih.

The festival promises an array of activities, including the temple bazaar, riverine procession to Muara Tebas Temple, a ceremony on Holy Tribune of Offering Incense, cultural performances, a ceremony on ‘The Deity Mazu Sojourning to Brief Sojourn Palace’, charity food packs for caregivers of cancer patients, fundraising for medical equipment, karaoke sessions, fireworks display and also prayer sessions.

“We’ll be announcing the Borneo Mazu Cultural Festival’s complete schedule really soon,” assured Sih.

Also present at the press conference were the festival chairman Kho Kee Hua and organising chairman Aaron Ma.

For more information, contact Kho via 013-5675 369, or Ma via 012-888 8812.