Coach calls for efforts to preserve ‘kuntau’ legacy

BINTULU (April 17): The Iban martial art ‘kuntau’ should continue to be learned to ensure that it would be passed on to the next generation.

‘Kipas Dam Dam Spring’ kuntau instructor TR Degom Usit notices that this martial art is beginning to be increasingly loved by the youths nowadays.

“It was less known in the past because it was only learned in the forested areas, far away from human settlements.

“Nowadays, it is taught in the urban areas and is easily accessible to anyone interested in mastering this martial art,” he said in his remarks for a ceremony conducted by the Bintulu Kipas Dam Dam Spring Kuntau Association to mark the completion of the ‘Kipas Dam Dam Spring Kuntau’ class here last weekend.

According to Degom, as time goes by, kuntau has become the Dayak community’s cultural activity to be taught to both men and women in urban areas such as Bintulu.

“In the past, only men were allowed to learn kuntau. Now, however, there are women practitioners.

“What’s important now is that kuntau, which has existed for a long time, should be developed further.

“My hope, as a kuntau instructor, is for this martial art to continue to be known and developed for anyone who wants to learn it,” he said.

Degom has been teaching ‘Kipas Dam Dam Spring’ kuntau since 1989.

The Bintulu Kipas Dam Dam Spring Kuntau Association, which was approved by Registrar of Societies in 2021, now has 736 members.