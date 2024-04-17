Cops catch Balingian armed robbery suspects hiding out in Bintulu budget hotel

BINTULU (April 17): Police arrested two men, wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Balingian, Mukah, here yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the men were caught during an operation by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel from Mukah and Bintulu.

He said the suspects had fled here from Balingian after committing the robbery where they brandished machetes and were hiding out in a budget hotel at the old town area.

“The victim had lodged a police report under Balingian Report 272/2024.

“The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery,” he said.

A video of police chasing the two suspects on the metal awning of a shop lot went viral yesterday.

Meanwhile, Nixon also called on the public to inform the police if they have any information about illegal activities.

They can contact the nearest police station or the Bintulu police headquarters operations room on 086-318304.