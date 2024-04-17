Cops probing death of Lahad Datu police chief’s daughter

KOTA KINABALU (April 17): Police are still investigating the death of the daughter of Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail who died after accidentally shooting herself with her father’s gun at their home in Taman Tabanak, Lahad Datu yesterday.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said, the victim’s 16-year-old sister was the only witness who found the 14-year-old victim covered in blood inside a room of the house at around 12.42pm yesterday.

“Police are still investigating how the incident could have happened. The victim’s sister was the only person who found the deceased lying in the room after returning from school.

“At the time of the incident, the victim’s father was in Kinabatangan, in the process of moving house as he had just been promoted,” he said.

Razarudin said a postmortem would be carried out at 9am today and police are currently gathering all witnesses to record their statement.

“The public is advised not to make any speculations such as the victim shot herself or the like until the investigation has been completed,” he said.