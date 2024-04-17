Elderly woman attacked by croc in Sg Rayu, dragged into river

KUCHING (April 17): A 60-year-old woman is believed to be the latest victim of a crocodile attack at Sungai Rayu, Jalan Selang near here around 1.55pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said the victim, identified as Minu Kin went to the river this morning in search of clams with her daughter.

According to the daughter’, the reptile lunged out of the river and attacked the woman before dragging her into the water.

Efforts to locate the victim started immediately by rescuers from the Petra Jaya station together with the local villagers after they were informed of the incident.

“The search was called off at 6pm today due to poor visibility and will continue tomorrow,” said the statement.

Prints believed to be from the reptile were also found at the scene, as well as traces of struggle believed to be from the attack.