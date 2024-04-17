Fire destroys pile of used tyres at Jln Kuala Baram

MIRI (April 17): Firefighters were summoned to put out a fire that destroyed a pile of used tyres near SMTC Batu 1, Jalan Kuala Baram here last night.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah, in a statement, said the team received a call about the incident at 11.10pm.

“Firefighters from the Lutong fire station rushed to the scene, located about six kilometres away,” he added

Upon arrival, he said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to put the fire under control at 11.50pm.

“The firefighters ended the operation at 12am this morning after ensuring that the situation was safe,” it added.