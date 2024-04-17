First phase of Ang Cheng Ho quarry redevelopment project completed, now open to public

KUCHING (April 17): The first phase of Batu Kawa’s Ang Cheng Ho quarry redevelopment project has been completed and is now ready for the public, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Batu Kawa assemblyman said the project’s first phase involved the construction of a multi-purpose hall and innovation hub.

“The air-conditioned multi-purpose hall is able to accommodate between 800 and 1,000 people and I had the honour to use it for my Batu Kawa Chinese New Year Open House recently,” he said in a video message on Facebook Reels.

He said facilities under the first phase of the project are managed by Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and are to be used by the local community.

Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said the project’s second phase is now in the planning stage.

“Among the facilities include walking trails, rock climbing, extreme sports as well as water sports around the 20-acre Ang Cheng Ho quarry lake,” he said.

He said he recently had the opportunity to meet up with private landowners around the quarry to discuss master town planning for the area where proposed ideas included a resort, shopping centre and a hotel.

“We also want to incorporate a 40-acre piece of land given to MPP by Adenan as a park and this will be one of the biggest parks in Kuching which will transform Batu Kawa,” he added.