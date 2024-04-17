Jasin fishermen capture two-tonne croc at Pantai Siring

JASIN (April 17): A saltwater crocodile weighing two tonnes and measuring 4.5 metres in length was captured by a group of fishermen while it was wandering around Pantai Siring, Pulai, here today.

One of the fishermen, Mohd Amin Mohd Yatim, 53, said that during the incident around 10.15am, he found the reptile about 50 metres from the shore.

“I then contacted several other fishermen and then I, along with seven others, launched four boats to catch the crocodile.

“When we went down to catch the crocodile, we faced tense moments as the animal showed aggressive behavior, and it took us about an hour and a half before we managed to catch it,” he told reporters here today.

Commenting further, Mohd Amin said that he had known about the presence of crocodiles at the beach since a year ago but they were not as big as the one they caught today.

Meanwhile, Amin Ali, 64, said that he, along with his wife Norizah Abdul, 54, who were fishing at the location, immediately approached the other fishermen to help when they saw the situation was quite tense.

Amin, who has been a fisherman for the past 40 years, said that the presence of crocodiles there was observed a year ago when they (fishermen) went out to sea, but they were never disturbed while fishing.

“I have encountered crocodiles about six times before, but their size was only small to medium, but this time it was quite big, and so far, these crocodiles only pass through that area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Merlimau Fire and Rescue Station (BPP) operations commander Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Farid Abu Bakar said they were alerted about the matter at 12.06pm.

“As soon as we arrived, we found a 4.5-metre-long saltwater crocodile tied up at the tail and mouth after being successfully captured by fishermen in the area.

“The fire department used a lorry from BBP Ayer Keroh to deliver the crocodile to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan).

“We were informed that the crocodile will be taken to BBP Ayer Keroh first before being sent to Perhilitan in Bangi for further action,” he said. – Bernama