Lahad Datu police chief’s daughter died of single gunshot to chest

LAHAD DATU (April 17): A post-mortem report revealed that the death of Lahad Datu police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail’s 14-year-old daughter, who was found dead in a pool of blood in her room at Taman Tabanak here yesterday, was caused by a gunshot to the chest.

Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner DCP Datuk Shahurinain Jais said the gunshot to the right chest is believed to have also hit the lungs and penetrated through the body.

“The post-mortem conducted at the Lahad Datu Hospital today found only one gunshot wound on the victim’s body,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that police had summoned three witnesses for statements, and a Walther P99 pistol believed to be linked to the incident was also seized.

Meanwhile, Shahurinain said the case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR) after investigations found no criminal elements in the incident.

However, he said a comprehensive investigation, including from the perspective of the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the control and handling of firearms, is still ongoing.

The victim, the youngest of four siblings, was laid to rest at the Kampung Haji Khamis Muslim Cemetery here at 5.30pm today. – Bernama