Loke: MAHB, police to discuss improving airport security

PUTRAJAYA (April 17): Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and the police will discuss improving the safety and security measures of passengers at airports, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that at the same time, the Cabinet has been informed that the Home Ministry (KDN) has deployed General Operation Force (GOF) personnel to patrol airports nationwide.

“MAHB has given their report (to me) and will stay in touch with the police to increase security measures at the airport. The (shooting) incident like this was unexpected and I am sure MAHB will step up their security measure to ensure the safety and security of passengers,” he said in a press conference today.

Commenting further on the deployment of GOF, Loke said it is up to KDN if the patrol action is a permanent or long-term measure.

“We have to be clear that security matters at the airport do not only lie under the MAHB’s purview.

“MAHB has its own responsibility to provide aviation security, but at the airport vicinity, especially at the place where the incident occurred (which was not in the passenger’s arrival hall), is actually under the purview of the security force, especially the police,” he said.

In the 1.30am shooting incident on Sunday (April 14) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, a man fired two shots at his wife at the entrance of the arrival hall but missed.

One of the shots hit her bodyguard in the abdomen. The injured man was admitted to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. – Bernama