Lundu District’s Gawai Dayak 2024 to be staged this May 22

KUCHING (April 17): The Lundu District’s Gawai Dayak 2024 celebration is scheduled to take place this May 22.

The decision was made during the inaugural meeting called by the organising committee on Monday.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, the committee chairman Billy Sujang, the Opar assemblyman, said the early celebration would further enhance the spirit of multi-ethnic unity in Lundu and Sematan areas, with the aim of promoting cultural diversity.

“Furthermore, the meeting has unanimously decided to incorporate two segments into the celebration: a Gawai Dayak parade, and the grand dinner,” he said.

Also present at the meeting was acting Lundu District officer Zulkipli Morshidi.