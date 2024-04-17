Man in Kuching fined RM2,000 for unlicensed sale of fireworks, firecrackers

KUCHING (April 17): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 42-year-old man RM2,000 in default five months in jail for possessing and selling fireworks and firecrackers without a permit.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan imposed the fine on Hassan Selamat after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to seven years or fine not exceeding RM10,000 of both, upon conviction.

Hassan committed the offence at a sidewalk near a fast food restaurant in Jalan Stapok here at around 10.30pm on April 3, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, police found the accused in possession of and selling firecrackers and fireworks without a valid licence.

More than 20 boxes of fireworks and firecrackers of various brands were seized from him.

A check found that Kuching North City Commission had never issued a licence to conduct business at the location.

Furthermore, the police had also not received any application from Hassan to sell fireworks in conjunction with Hari Raya.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented.