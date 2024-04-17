Man in Kuching pleads guilty to possessing meth, fined RM2,500

KUCHING (April 17):: A 39-year-old man was fined RM2,500 in default five months in jail after he pleaded guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to possessing a trace amount of methamphetamine last year.

Mohamad Nizam Kasawi made the plea before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan after the charge under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, was read to him.

The Section provides a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Mohamad Nizam committed the offence at the roadside of Lorong Cahaya 9, Bandar Baru Semariang here at around 1.15am on Nov 1, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, police detained Mohamad Nizam on suspicion of drug-related activity and found a transparent plastic packet containing substance believed to be drugs inside his sling bag.

A chemist report dated Jan 17, 2024 confirmed the substance to be methamphetamine, weighing 0.003g.

Prosecuting was Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.