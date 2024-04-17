Man seriously injured in Sri Aman excavator mishap

KUCHING (April 17): A 27-year-old male was badly injured in an excavator accident at Jalan Bungkang, Sri Aman around 10.10am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said Sri Aman fire station personnel were sent to the scene.

“The victim was found lying by the side of the road and was immediately given first aid medical treatment,” Bomba said in a statement.

Firefighters placed a cervical collar on the victim’s neck before moving him onto a stretcher for transport to Sri Aman Hospital.

When contacted, Sri Aman police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said a police report on the incident has yet to be filed.

