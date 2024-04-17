Poad sets 10.5s target for Sukma 100m winner

KUCHING (April 17): Mohd Poad Md Kassim has challenged the nation’s upcoming sprinters to aim for 10.5sec or faster in the 100m at the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma) to be held in Sarawak this August.

The national sprint coach said they have to be that fast to vie for a spot among the existing crop of national senior sprinters.

“This is because current (national) sprinters like Jonathan Nyepa and Khairul Hafiz Jantan are already 27 and 26 years old respectively, we hope there are newbies who can record times of 10.4s or 10.5s.

“So we need replacements to achieve such times for them to be fielded and as backups to existing athletes,” he told Bernama recently.

Malaysia’s top sprinter Muhd Azeem Fahmi, who has a personal best (PB) of 10.09s, is aiming to run 10.00s which is the qualifying time for the Olympic Games in July. The 2023 Asian Games bronze medalist is studying and training in the US.

Poad believes that, even in Azeem’s absence, he has enough senior sprinters not only for regional competitions but to make up the 4x100m relay squad. His stable of national sprinters include Khairul (Personal Best: 10.18s), Jonathan (PB: 10.28s), Muhd Haiqal Hanafi (PB: 10.35s) and Muhd Arsyad Md. Saat (PB: 10.46s).

At the 2022 Sukma it was Azeem, Arsyad and Haiqal who finished in the top three in 10.25, 10.46 and 10.50s. Azeem, whose top priority is Olympic qualification, will turn 20 in 10 days while Arsyad and Haiqal are 22 and 24 respectively. All three are not expected to compete in this year’s Sukma.

So who will likely stand on the winner’s podium after the 100m final of the 2024 Sarawak Sukma in August?

Medallists in the MSSM National Schools Meet in 2022 and 2023 are the leading contenders. They include Johor’s Danish Iftikhar Roslee (PB: 10.72s) and the Sabah duo of Pengiran Aidil Auf (10.73s) and Jad Rizalman Washif (10.76). Sarawak’s Benedict Diau (10.87s) will be the dark horse in the race.