Registration open for ‘Saberkas Pelawan 722 Run for Sarawak’

SIBU (April 17): Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Pelawan is targeting 1,000 people to join the ‘Saberkas Pelawan 722 Run for Sarawak’ which will start from Stadium Tun Zaidi here on July 21.

Its chairman Datuk Michael Tiang said registration is open to everyone and there is no age limit.

“There is only one category which is 7km run and the registration is now open until June 30. The registration fee is RM60 per person and those who have registered will receive a medal and a T-shirt,” he added.

Tiang, who is also Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said all participants are required to be at the stadium by 5.45am and the flag off will be at 6.45am.

“The run will start from Stadium Tun Zaidi, heading to the junction of Jalan Pahlawan and back to Stadium Tun Zaidi,” he pointed out, adding that the event is co-organised with the Pelawan Service Centre.

The programmes for the event include warm-up exercises, Zumba dance and opening speech.

Those who are interested to participate in the run can register through https://forms.gle/E1MaELrV4TjH5bW57 and for any enquiries pertaining to the event, contact Pelawan Service Centre at 017-8614217.

Tiang, who is Pelawan assemblyman said the run was first held the run back in 2017 when he was still a political secretary to the chief minister.

However, at that time, the event was organised on his own initiative, he added.