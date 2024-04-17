Lahad Datu police chief’s daughter dies of single gunshot to chest

LAHAD DATU (Apr 17): A post-mortem report revealed that the death of Lahad Datu police chief’s 14-year-old daughter, who was found dead in a pool of blood in her room at Taman Tabanak here Tuesday, was caused by a gunshot to the chest.

Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner DCP Datuk Shahurinain Jais said the gunshot to the right chest is believed to have also hit the lungs and penetrated through the body of Nur Arisya Zafrina Dzulbaharin,

“The post-mortem conducted at the Lahad Datu Hospital today (Wednesday) found only one gunshot wound on the victim’s body,” he said when contacted by Bernama on Wednesday.

He added that police had summoned three witnesses for statements, and a Walther P99 pistol believed to be linked to the incident was also seized.

Meanwhile, Shahurinain said the case had been classified as a sudden death report (SDR) after investigations found no criminal elements in the incident.

However, he said a comprehensive investigation, including from the perspective of the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the control and handling of firearms, is still ongoing.

Nur Arisya, the youngest of four siblings, was laid to rest at the Kampung Haji Khamis Muslim Cemetery here at 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

The funeral prayers were performed at the At-Taqwa Mosque of the Lahad Datu District Police Headquarters.

Shahurinian attended the funeral.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the victim’s 16-year-old sister was the only witness who found Nur Arisya covered in blood at around 12.42pm.

“Police are still investigating how the incident happened. The victim’s sister was the only person who found the deceased lying in the room after returning from school.

“At the time of the incident, the victim’s father was in Kinabatangan in the process of moving house as he had just been promoted,” he said, adding police are gathering all witnesses to record their statement.

“The public is advised not to make any speculations such as the victim shot herself or the like until the investigation has been completed,” he said.

Dzulbaharin was appointed as the Lahad Datu district police chief on April 1, replacing ACP Dr Rohan Shah Ahmad.