Roof insulation of double-storey house in Miri catches fire

MIRI (April 17): The roof insulation of a house in Taman Greenville here caught fire early this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) Sarawak Operations Centre received a report on the fire at 1.35am.

Firefighters from the Lutong and Miri fire stations were sent to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, it was found that the fire involved the roof insulation in the ceiling of the top floor of the double-storey house,” said Lutong fire chief Henry Jugah in a statement.

“Firefighters used an agriculture spray unit to control and extinguish the fire in the house’s ceiling.”

Henry said it took 35 minutes to put out the fire and no one was hurt in the incident.

The operation ended at 2.18am.