Sabah lost an exceptional leader, says CM on Kurup’s passing

KOTA KINABALU (April 17): Sabah has lost a seasoned and exceptional leader with the passing of Tan Sri Joseph Kurup, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the family of Tan Sri Joseph Kurup.

“Reflecting on the time I had the honor to work alongside him, as his Assistant Minister in the Ministry of Industrial Development of Sabah back in 1994, I am reminded of his exceptional leadership and the considerable contributions he has made to our community, state and country.

“Tan Sri Joseph Kurup’s legacy is one of dedication and service, a true loss to us all,” he said in a statement tonight.

Kurup, 79, died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur tonight.