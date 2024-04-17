Sarawak Biodiversity Council convenes first meeting of new term

KUCHING (April 17): Sarawak Biodiversity Council (SBC) today convened the inaugural meeting of its new term which runs from March this year to February 2026.

At the meeting, newly appointed chairman Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel, who is Deputy State Secretary for Economic Planning and Development, conveyed his appreciation to former chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, who is State Secretary, for helming the council since 2022.

Muhammad Abdullah also thanked Prof Datu Dr Andrew Kiyu Dawie of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) who served as a member of SBC from 2020 to 2024.

“I also extend a warm welcome to two new council members, namely Sarawak Health Department director Dr Veronica Lugah, and Economic Planning Unit Sarawak director Datu Lester Matthew,” he said in a statement issued after the meeting.

The current council includes representatives from the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development; Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development; State Attorney General; State Financial Secretary; Economic Planning Unit Sarawak; Sarawak Forest Department; Sarawak Agriculture Department; and Natural Resources and Environment Board.

Also on board are prominent business leaders and experts, namely Anne Kung and Dr Mary Jane Cardosa, whilst SBC chief executive officer Dato Dr Yeo Tiong Chia serves in the capacity of secretary to the council.

SBC is a body that oversees a state research agency under the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development.

It is tasked with the implementation of key projects under the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 such as Sarawak’s first bio-industrial park and setting directions for the development of green technology.