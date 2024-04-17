Sarawak state-level Gawai Bazaar 2024 to be held at MJC Batu Kawa from May 16

KUCHING (April 17): The Sarawak state-level Gawai Bazaar 2024 will be held at MJC Batu Kawa from May 16 until 26, announced Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

According to the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), Miro, who is the event working committee deputy chairman, said there will be 180 stalls selling food, drinks and handicrafts at the bazaar.

There will also be varieties of interesting events and side activities held during the 11 days of the bazaar to attract visitors and enliven the Gawai atmosphere there, he added.

“There will be many activities to be carried out especially at night, where the stalls will start operating from 2pm to 12 midnight.

“We also have a main stage for various cultural and singing performances that will be performed by local artists.

“Therefore, I call on the public, especially the Dayak community, who will be celebrating Gawai Day on June 1 and 2, before going back to the village or to the long house, to stop by Gawai Bazaar 2024 to buy delicacies such as cakes, biscuits and anything else you need for Gawai supplies,” he said.

He was speaking after chairing the Gawai Bazaar working committee meeting at the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) office today.

Miro revealed that this will be the first time that state-level Gawai Bazaar is to be held in MJC Batu Kawa.

He also explained the event is part of the itinerary for this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak celebrations hosted by the Bidayuh community.

“Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will be officiating the launch of the Gawai Bazaar on May 17.

“There will also be the symbolic ‘maat kesah’ ceremony which means ‘opening the mat’ in the Bidayuh language, to mark the beginning of the Gawai celebration,” he said.