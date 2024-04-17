Senator wants tighter inspection of Sarawak-bound passengers’ luggage at Peninsular M’sia airports

KUCHING (April 17): Senator Abun Sui Anyit has called on the authorities to tighten the inspection of luggage of passengers who are entering Sarawak from the Peninsular Malaysia airports.

He also suggested that all airports in the country that have direct flights to Sarawak be equipped with sophisticated drug scanners.

The state PKR deputy chairman claimed the authorities have reported that drugs widely distributed in the interior of Sarawak originated from Peninsular Malaysia.

“Hopefully, drug scanners can be placed in all airports which have direct flights from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak and Sabah.

“Sarawak currently receives direct flights from Peninsular Malaysia airports such as KLIA, Senai and Penang,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Abun Sui also claimed that when he was commuting to Kuala Lumpur from Miri, Sibu or Kuching, he found that the passengers’ luggage was not scanned at either KLIA Terminal 1 or KLIA Terminal 2 unlike at Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri airports.

“This situation causes problems and is definitely troubling. Does this situation make it easy for drug dealers to ‘export’ drugs to Sarawak?” he said.

On another note, Abun Sui praised the police for their success in arresting two men and seizing 16,228.73 grammes of syabu, 198 grammes of ketamine and 3,750 erimin 5 pills worth RM639,250 in two raids in Miri on April 11, this year.

“With arrests like this, we hope that drug dealers in Sarawak will stop doing things that damage the community,” he said.