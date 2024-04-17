Sluice valve replacement work to cause water supply interruption in Song

KAPIT (April 17): There will be a water supply interruption for several areas in Song District on Friday.

In a statement, the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) said it will carry out 150mm sluice valve replacement work at the junction of Rumah Cecelia Bunsu from 9am to 4pm.

The department said this would affect water supply for Taman Sri Jaya to Jalan Ulu Takan in the district.

It advised those in the affected areas to collect sufficient water for use during this period.

“We will ensure that the supply interruption time is kept to a minimum and that water supply resumes in stages in the affected areas as soon as possible.

“Any inconvenience caused by the supply interruption is regretted,” said the statement.

For details, contact Kapit JBALB officer Andress Inchatekoster on 016-8795047 or JBALB engineer Dominic Galau on 011-19860412.