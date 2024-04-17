State library to hold ‘Jom Baca’ reading programme in Bintulu

BINTULU (April 17): Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Miri will hold a ‘Jom Baca’ programme here on April 23.

The annual programme will run from 8.30am to 12.30pm at the Bintulu Public Library.

A press release said the programme aims to promote and encourage reading among people from different backgrounds.

It includes the 10-Minute Reading Together event themed ‘Reading to sustain unity’, which will be held in collaboration with Bintulu Development Authority and Bintulu District Education Office.

“The culture of reading must be promoted in the community.

“The culture of reading is crucial in creating knowledgeable communities and driving the progress of the nation,” said Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Miri librarian Dorithy Dela Lawrence.

Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee is set to officiate at the event where the highlight will be participants reading together for 10 minutes from 11am to 11.10am.

To take part in ‘Jom Baca’, head to https://bit.ly/jombaca2024 to register.

For more information, contact Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Miri on 085-422525 or through its official social media channels.