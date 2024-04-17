Statement only to make Warisan happy – Nizam

KOTA KINABALU (Apr 17): The recent claim by Warisan Wanita chief Norfaizah Chua that the opposition party is gaining the people’s support in the 17th State Election has no basis, said Parti Gagasan Rakyat central chief information officer Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

Nizam also claimed that Norfaizah’s statement was only to make themselves happy.

“She should reflect on herself before making such statements since Warisan was rejected by the people during the 2020 State Election and was once again punished by the people during the 15th General Election where it was only able to retain three out of the eight parliamentary seats it won in the 15th General Election, including the heavy defeat of the party’s deputy president and youth chief,” said Nizam in a statement on Wednesday.

Nizam added that Warisan was able to form the State Government after the 2018 State Election due to defections by several Barisan Nasional representatives then.

He further alleged that Warisan has no roadmap and was only good at speaking nonsense, playing immature politics and raising issues that they themselves have failed to resolve.

“With leaders like this, the people of Sabah will surely reject Warisan in the upcoming PRN (State Election),” said Nizam.

“The Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji’s (Noor) statement concerning Sabah’s 17th PRN which will be held until the term has ended is an affirmation that every Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leader wants to implement all plans and realise them for the people to enjoy.

“The GRS PH Plus government, led by Datuk Seri Hajiji, has a clear direction. Everything that is started must end with results, unlike Warisan leaders who are only flashy like empty cans,” he said.

Nizam also reminded that data does not lie.

“In the three years of Datuk Seri Hajiji’s government, together with the cabinet and government leaders, State revenue collections have consistently exceeded the RM5 billion mark, and for 2022 and 2023, it almost reached RM7 billion, a record never achieved before,” he said.

Nizam claimed that the Warisan leaders are very worried that they will be drowned and buried forever as the government realises more projects for the people’s interest.