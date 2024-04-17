Unity Govt meeting: No compromise on extreme actions that can jeopardise country’s stability

KUALA LUMPUR (April 17): The Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting agreed that the government must act firmly and not compromise against extreme actions that can jeopardise the country’s stability.

Unity Government Secretariat chief Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the matter was decided at today’s Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya.

He said the meeting took a serious view of the actions of certain parties in manipulating public sentiment, leading to increased racial and religious tensions that could threaten the harmony of the country and the unity of its multi-ethnic society.

“The meeting agreed that the Government should take firm action that is in line with the legal framework and not compromise on any extreme actions that could jeopardise the country’s stability.

“All the parties in the Unity Government agreed to continue to uphold the orientation and approach of ‘Moderate Politics’ as the basis for the well-being and harmony of the multi-religious and multi-ethnic society,” he said in a statement.

Asyraf said that with a moderate approach, the Unity Government will be able to focus on policies that can improve the well-being of the people, especially in tackling the cost of living as well as ensuring quality job opportunities and the country’s economic stability.

In addition, he said the meeting also discussed preparations for the Kuala Kubu Bharu state by-election in Selangor.

“The meeting agreed to let the highest leadership nominate the candidate to represent the parties in the Unity Government.

“The coordination and standardisation of the by-election machinery’s operations and parties in the Unity Government will be jointly chaired by Barisan Nasional secretary-general and Steven Sim (DAP national organising secretary),” he said. – Bernama