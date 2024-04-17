UPDATE: Elderly woman attacked by croc in Sg Rayu, dragged into river

KUCHING (April 17): A 76-year-old woman is believed to be the latest victim of a crocodile attack at Sungai Rayu, Jalan Selang in Lundu near here around 8am today.

The victim, identified as Minu Khien, was said to have gone to the river to look for clams with her 54-year-old daughter.

Lundu district police chief DSP Damataries Lautin said according to the daughter who was in another area, she heard her mother screamed several times before rushing over only to find her mother was gone, believed to have been attacked and dragged into the river by a crocodile.

The daughter then rushed back to their village in Kampung Sungai Belian to inform other family members of what had happened.

Damataries said efforts are underway to locate the victim.

“A search for the victim was then conducted by the family. They also found traces of blood some 500 metres from the Kampung Sungai Rayu bridge,” he said.

He added that the family also found the victim’s clothing some 200 metres downstream and believes that the victim was attacked by a crocodile, as the area is known to be infested by the reptiles.

Also joining in the search and rescue operation was the Fire and Rescue Department and the local villagers.