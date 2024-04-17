Upgrade S’wak international airports’ facilities to be on par with other countries, Abd Karim calls

KUCHING (April 17): Facilities in Sarawak airports, especially in the Kuching International Airport (KIA), need to be upgraded to be on par with international airports in other countries, says Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts minister said KIA in particular should have quality facilities such as good toilets, check-in counters and baggage check-out because it also accepts international arrivals.

“Personally, I see that our airports need a lot of upgrading and from what I saw too, I am very very disappointed.

“I hope that MAB (Malaysia Airport Berhad) doesn’t just focus on KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport) because Kuching’s one is also an international airport like the one in Kota Kinabalu as well.

“We do have visitors who come internationally, from other places who come to Kuching, they must also see all that,” he told the media in a press conference at his office here today.

Now the number of people passing through KIA has exceeded all previous projections, Abdul Karim said there is a need for it to be upgraded into a bigger airport.

“But before it gets to that stage, it is not wrong to make sure that the available facilities are suitable.

“Especially when you depart from Sarawak, if you depart for an international destination for example going to Singapore, you enter the departure hall but there is no toilet,” he said.

Apart from that, Abdul Karim also said the standard of an airport should be at its best no matter how big or small it is.

He thus hoped that the relevant authorities would look into the matter and not just give simple answers.

“I have to admit that what was done for KIA didn’t really hit the mark. Whether it’s in terms of the toilet, whether it’s in terms of the services you have to do.

“Don’t just think that when one comes to Malaysia, having just KLIA is enough,” he said.

Also present during the press conference were his deputy Datuk Snowdan Lawan and officials under his ministry.